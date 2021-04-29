Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets improved camera, security via update
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets improved camera, security via update

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 12:20 am
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets improved camera, security via update

South Korean tech giant Samsung has released a new software update for its Galaxy S21 Ultra handset in Germany.

As per the changelog, the firmware improves the camera performance, offers better security, and enhances the Quick Share feature for smoother file sharing between Galaxy devices.

It also bumps the Android security patch level to May 2021.

Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The new update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra carries version number G998BXXU3AUDA and has a download size of around 1.2GB. It is currently seeding in Germany and may reach other markets soon. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings >Software update.

The device flaunts a QHD+ AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The handset has a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It is also compatible with an S Pen and offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope camera. For selfies, it has a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra draws power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset (depending on the region), paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

