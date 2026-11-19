US schools may ditch Google Search over forced AI features
What's the story
The largest school districts in the US, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, are considering ditching Google Search. The move comes after Google announced that it would disable Search for schools that opt out of its artificial intelligence (AI) features. Starting next year, schools will not be able to disable Gemini-powered features without also disabling Search.
Policy clarification
Google's AI policy draws ire from officials
Chris Phillips, Google's VP of Education, defended the company's position by saying that "Search and AI are deeply integrated."
He added that schools opting out of Google's AI features "will not have access to Search."
This policy has drawn criticism from several elected officials including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Senator Bernie Sanders, who have described it as "extortion."
Potential shift
Major school districts considering alternative search options
New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels has said that if Google doesn't reconsider its position, the district will look into other search options.
Chicago's public schools have also reportedly told Google that if it can't offer a version of Search without AI, "the district will look to other search solutions."
These statements indicate a possible shift away from Google's services in these major school districts.
Company statement
Google pilots 'Guided learning' in Search
Responding to the backlash, Google spokesperson Laura Breen said, "We hear parents' and teachers' concerns about students using AI to shortcut learning, and we share the same goal: help students learn."
She added that Google is piloting Guided Learning capabilities in Search this month.
These will guide students step-by-step through complex problems instead of providing quick answers.
Product updates
Changes to Gemini app and Gemini Notebook
Breen also revealed that next year, Google will be changing its controls for schools based on feedback from educators.
As part of this change, Gemini app, Gemini Notebook, and Search will be off by default until schools decide which services to enable.
"We are actively building these experiences in partnership with educators," Breen said, emphasizing their commitment to supporting students and teachers through their products.