US uses Anthropic and Mythos despite DOD supply chain warning
Technology
The US military is reportedly using Anthropic's models in support of military efforts in Iran, and the NSA is reportedly already using Mythos, even though the DOD has officially designated Anthropic as a supply chain risk and say it needs stronger network defenses.
Despite these worries, they see Mythos as a key asset for national security.
Mythos aids cybersecurity amid Pentagon partnerships
Unlike typical chatbots, Mythos is built to spot and fix cyber vulnerabilities, which makes it valuable for military cybersecurity.
Meanwhile, Anthropic's CEO has been meeting US officials about future deals, and the Pentagon is teaming up with tech giants like Google and Microsoft to boost its own AI game while navigating legal hurdles with Anthropic.