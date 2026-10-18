Varanasi conclave by STPI and CIIE examines AI in healthcare
This week, a conclave in Varanasi, organized by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under MeitY, and the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIT BHU, dug into how artificial intelligence could reshape healthcare in India.
The focus was on using AI for disease screening, medical diagnostics, and remote monitoring, all aimed at making healthcare more accessible and affordable for people and communities with limited access to medical facilities.
Speakers urge indigenous AI entrepreneurship
The event brought together government officials, healthcare professionals, academics, and startups to brainstorm real-world AI solutions.
STPI Director General Arvind Kumar highlighted how India's experience in developing its information technology and IT-enabled services industry can promote indigenous AI innovation and entrepreneurship.
IIT BHU Director Amit Patra also pointed out that building a strong startup ecosystem, and connecting innovators with funding sources, will be key to turning smart ideas into real impact.