Varanasi conclave by STPI and CIIE examines AI in healthcare

This week, a conclave in Varanasi, organized by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under MeitY, and the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIT BHU, dug into how artificial intelligence could reshape healthcare in India.

The focus was on using AI for disease screening, medical diagnostics, and remote monitoring, all aimed at making healthcare more accessible and affordable for people and communities with limited access to medical facilities.