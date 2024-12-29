Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller Gold offers an ad-free experience with advanced spam blocking and a 'Who searched for me' feature.

It enhances privacy with an incognito mode and an 'Assistant Voicemail' for missed calls.

Users can upgrade from Premium to Gold, with the duration based on their current subscription.

Truecaller Gold doesn't offer a trial period

What is Truecaller Gold and what does it offer

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:32 pm Dec 29, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Truecaller Gold is the most premium subscription of the popular caller identification app. The annual subscription offers a set of features, including Gold Caller ID, advanced spam blocking, and call recording. Plus, you also get access to tools like 'Who searched for me,' 'Who viewed my profile,' and an incognito mode for enhanced privacy.

Exclusive tools

Unique features and benefits

Truecaller Gold subscribers can enjoy an ad-free experience, courtesy of the subscription's no-ads feature. The service also offers advanced spam blocking capabilities, ensuring a hassle-free communication experience for its users. Plus, the 'Who searched for me' tool allows subscribers to see who has been looking up their number on Truecaller.

Privacy features

Enhanced privacy and voicemail assistant

Truecaller Gold takes user privacy a notch higher with its incognito mode, which lets subscribers search numbers without leaving a trace. The service also offers an 'Assistant Voicemail' feature that can record messages when the user is unable to pick calls. This way, you won't miss any important communication, even when you are busy or unavailable.

Subscription upgrade

Upgrading from Premium to Gold

Truecaller users with an existing premium subscription can now upgrade to Truecaller Gold. However, the remaining duration of their current subscription will determine how long their upgraded Gold subscription will last. For instance, if your premium subscription is set to expire in one month, you'll get approximately one month of Truecaller Gold on upgrading. This is not controlled by Truecaller but a standard procedure for upgrading subscriptions on Google Play Store.

User support

Troubleshooting tips for Truecaller Gold subscribers

Truecaller offers support for any issues faced by Gold subscribers. For instance, if a user's Gold Caller ID isn't visible to the person they called, it could be because the recipient isn't using the latest version of Truecaller or caching of older information. This can be fixed by clearing the cache in phone settings. Notably, Truecaller Gold doesn't offer a trial period, cancelation option, or refunds as it is their highest-tier subscription plan.