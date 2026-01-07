WhatsApp drops new group chat tools: member tags, stickers, and event reminders

WhatsApp just rolled out some handy updates for group chats—think custom member tags, text-to-sticker magic, and event reminders. Rolling out in early January 2026, these features are here to make big groups (up to 1,024 people!) a little less chaotic and a lot more fun.

What's new for your group chats? Now you can tag friends with custom labels like "Anna's Dad" or "Goalkeeper," so it's easier to keep track of who's who.

Plus, the new sticker tool lets you turn any text into a sticker without even sending it—perfect for making your own sticker packs on the fly.

Smarter event planning & more upgrades Setting up an event? You can now send early reminders straight from the chat so no one misses out on parties or calls.

These updates join other recent perks like sharing huge files (up to 2GB!), HD photos and videos, screen sharing, voice chats with emoji reactions, and speaker spotlight.