WhatsApp rolls out sound stickers to some Android beta users
WhatsApp is rolling out sound stickers, a fun new way to chat that lets you send animated stickers with audio.
The feature is currently available for some Android beta users (version 2.26.47.1) and aims to make conversations more interactive and expressive.
How to create WhatsApp sound stickers
Creating a sound sticker is simple: open the sticker keyboard, turn a gallery video into an animated sticker, then tap the audio button to add sound, whether it's the original video audio, a preset effect, a track from your phone's files, or even your own voice note.
When sent, these stickers show an audio icon; friends can tap to play the sound (it loops three times and starts muted), and everything stays protected with end-to-end encryption for privacy.