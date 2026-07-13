WhatsApp tests birthday reminders pulled from phone contacts in app
Technology
WhatsApp is trying out a new feature that reminds you of your friends' birthdays by pulling information from your phone's contacts (if you're cool with it).
There'll be a special section in the app showing all upcoming birthdays, so forgetting someone's big day might finally be a thing of the past.
Meta pauses WhatsApp usernames in India
On another note, Meta has hit pause on launching WhatsApp usernames in India.
The Indian telecom regulator raised concerns about people pretending to be someone else with this feature.