Why Meta's billion-dollar AI talent hunt flopped

The bigger picture

Turns out, it wasn't just about the money. Many weren't comfortable with the leadership at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, especially concerns around Alexandr Wang's style and experience.

Plus, the team wasn't inspired by Meta's plan to use AI for Facebook and Instagram—they wanted to chase bigger, OpenAI-level breakthroughs instead.

This shows even tech giants can struggle to win over top talent if their vision doesn't click.