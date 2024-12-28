Summarize Simplifying... In short If you're seeing ads on YouTube Premium, ensure your membership is active and you're logged into the correct account.

If your membership has expired, you'll need to resubscribe and may have to wait a few hours for changes to reflect.

Remember, info cards can be mistaken for ads, but can be disabled in settings.

If issues persist, contact YouTube support. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Check if your membership is active

Getting ads on YouTube Premium? Here's how to fix it

By Akash Pandey 03:13 pm Dec 28, 202403:13 pm

What's the story YouTube users may still see ads even after subscribing to the platform's ad-free services - YouTube Music Premium for uninterrupted music, and YouTube Premium for ad-free music and videos. First, check if you're using an Incognito window or watching a video outside of the YouTube app. This may lead to ads appearing as you may not be signed into YouTube. Here are some more troubleshooting steps to follow, if you still get ads on videos despite having an active subscription.

Membership status

Importance of active membership

Users are advised to check if their location supports YouTube Premium benefits. Plus, they also need to make sure that their membership is active. This can be done by tapping on the profile photo, then selecting Settings > Purchases and memberships. If YouTube Premium isn't found there, make sure you're logged into the right account and have subscribed to YouTube Premium, not just Music Premium.

Membership expiration

What to do if membership expires

If a user's YouTube Premium membership expires, they will lose access to their downloaded videos. To regain access, they must sign up for a Premium membership again. If a user recently lost access to YouTube Premium and resubscribed, it could take several hours for the changes to appear on their profile.

Sign-in process

Re-signing into YouTube Premium

Users are advised to sign out and sign back into the account linked with their YouTube Premium membership. They should also look for the YouTube Premium logo (instead of the regular YouTube logo) in the app. If you're watching a video on some other app that shows YouTube videos in a lightweight browser, you may see ads unless you log into your premium account on that browser.

User support

Information cards and support contact

YouTube Premium users might still see info cards, which can be confused for ads. To disable these cards on Android, users can tap on their profile photo from the YouTube app and go to Settings > General > Show in-video info cards. If problems continue even after this, users should contact support with detailed information about the type of ad they saw and where.