Getting ads on YouTube Premium? Here's how to fix it
YouTube users may still see ads even after subscribing to the platform's ad-free services - YouTube Music Premium for uninterrupted music, and YouTube Premium for ad-free music and videos. First, check if you're using an Incognito window or watching a video outside of the YouTube app. This may lead to ads appearing as you may not be signed into YouTube. Here are some more troubleshooting steps to follow, if you still get ads on videos despite having an active subscription.
Importance of active membership
Users are advised to check if their location supports YouTube Premium benefits. Plus, they also need to make sure that their membership is active. This can be done by tapping on the profile photo, then selecting Settings > Purchases and memberships. If YouTube Premium isn't found there, make sure you're logged into the right account and have subscribed to YouTube Premium, not just Music Premium.
What to do if membership expires
If a user's YouTube Premium membership expires, they will lose access to their downloaded videos. To regain access, they must sign up for a Premium membership again. If a user recently lost access to YouTube Premium and resubscribed, it could take several hours for the changes to appear on their profile.
Re-signing into YouTube Premium
Users are advised to sign out and sign back into the account linked with their YouTube Premium membership. They should also look for the YouTube Premium logo (instead of the regular YouTube logo) in the app. If you're watching a video on some other app that shows YouTube videos in a lightweight browser, you may see ads unless you log into your premium account on that browser.
Information cards and support contact
YouTube Premium users might still see info cards, which can be confused for ads. To disable these cards on Android, users can tap on their profile photo from the YouTube app and go to Settings > General > Show in-video info cards. If problems continue even after this, users should contact support with detailed information about the type of ad they saw and where.