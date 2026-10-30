Wikimedia Foundation seeks balance in New York Times AI lawsuit
Technology
Wikimedia Foundation is stepping into the big AI copyright debate, suggesting a balanced approach in The New York Times' lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft.
Its idea: let developers use public online content to train AI, but don't allow copying that sidelines real human contributors.
With AI tools like ChatGPT everywhere, Wikimedia wants to protect what makes platforms like Wikipedia unique.
Wikimedia Foundation joins Amazon and Microsoft
Wikimedia isn't just talking: it has teamed up with Amazon and Microsoft so its content can help train AI.
But it's worried that if AI companies have free rein, it could hurt the open, collaborative spirit behind Wikipedia.
It's calling for updated copyright rules that keep up with technology and preserve incentives for human contributors.