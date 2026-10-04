Windows 11 may soon let users skip Microsoft account setup
Technology
Setting up Windows 11 could get a lot easier.
Right now, you have to create a Microsoft account, even if you just want a local one, which has annoyed plenty of users.
Many have had to find workarounds just to avoid it, but that might change soon.
Windows 11 taskbar and performance updates
Microsoft Developer Community VP Scott Hanselman recently hinted Microsoft is working on a way to relax this rule.
Along with this, Windows 11 will also get updates for better taskbar controls and smoother performance, part of Microsoft's push to make the OS more customizable and user-friendly.