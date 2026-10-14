Workday unveils AI tools to streamline HR, finance and IT
Technology
Workday just dropped a fresh set of AI-powered tools at its 2026 event, all built to make HR, finance, and IT tasks way smoother.
Think smart AI agents that handle business chores and a Sana-powered interface that takes the hassle out of service requests.
Workday announces Sana Concierge, C1.ai acquisition
The new Sana Concierge helps you manage HR and IT issues without the usual back-and-forth.
Autopilot Agents can even sort out hiring and compliance within the rules, while Decision Intelligence gives you quick data insights for better choices.
Everything connects with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise and Microsoft Teams, so you don't have to keep switching apps.
Plus, Workday is buying C1.ai to boost security.