X adds 18 months scheduling for posts on Android app
X (formerly Twitter) just rolled out a handy scheduling feature for Android users, announced by Staff Software Engineer at X Evgenii Matsiuk.
Now, you can plan your posts, whether it's text, photos, or videos, up to 18 months ahead right from the app.
Until now, this was only possible on X's website and on iOS.
Drafts on X hold scheduled posts
Scheduled posts appear in your Drafts, where you can tweak or delete them anytime.
You'll also get a notification when your post is set, so there's no need to keep the scheduling screen open.
Plus, with recent updates like being able to add up to 20 photos or videos per post, sharing on X just got a lot more flexible for Android users.