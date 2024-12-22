Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube now allows users to add up to four pronouns to their channel.

You can do this by selecting 'Your channel' from the dropdown menu under your profile picture, then choosing 'Edit' under the channel description.

You can also control who sees your pronouns - everyone or just your subscribers.

Don't forget to hit 'Save' to apply changes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is available only in select languages at the moment

Want to add pronouns to your YouTube channel? Here's how

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:55 pm Dec 22, 202403:55 pm

What's the story YouTube offers a feature that allows users to add and display their pronouns on their channels. The move comes as a major step toward recognizing personal identity and expression. The feature is available only in select languages at the moment, but plans are in place to expand its reach. However, users should note that this feature isn't available for workspace or supervised accounts.

User guide

How to add or edit pronouns

To use this feature, users will first have to tap their profile picture and select 'Your channel' from the dropdown menu. Under the channel description, an 'Edit' option appears. Tapping on this, users can add their preferred pronouns next to the 'Pronouns' field by tapping 'Edit Add Pronoun.' A filter button lets users sort pronouns by language and choose those that best represent them.

Visibility control

Customizing pronoun visibility

YouTube lets users add up to four pronouns and edit their selections, if required. The platform also offers an option for users to control who can see their pronouns - either everyone on YouTube or just their subscribers. Once everything is set, users just have to tap 'Save' to finalize their changes.