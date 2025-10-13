Zoho's Arattai messaging app is getting end-to-end encryption
Zoho's messaging app Arattai is about to get a big privacy boost: end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for text messages is now in internal testing and will be available to everyone in the next few weeks, according to founder Sridhar Vembu.
This means your texts on Arattai will be protected by default—similar to what WhatsApp has offered since 2016.
E2EE for texts comes alongside other features
With rising user curiosity about privacy features, adding E2EE for texts comes at a good time.
Arattai already encrypts voice and video calls, and Vembu shared that they're working on connecting the app with government and banking services, making it more useful beyond just chatting with friends.
Arattai has a long way to go
Arattai has seen steady but uneven growth so far. Vembu pointed out that its future depends on how well it integrates new features and services.
With this security update, Arattai is catching up to WhatsApp and Telegram in terms of privacy—but it's still building its user base and partnerships.