Zoho's Arattai messaging app is getting end-to-end encryption Technology Oct 13, 2025

Zoho's messaging app Arattai is about to get a big privacy boost: end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for text messages is now in internal testing and will be available to everyone in the next few weeks, according to founder Sridhar Vembu.

This means your texts on Arattai will be protected by default—similar to what WhatsApp has offered since 2016.