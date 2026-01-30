South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Preview and stats

South Africa will face off against West Indies in the third and final T20I of their series at the Wanderers in Johannersburg. The match will be a special occasion as it marks the annual Pink Day event, aimed at raising awareness and funds for breast cancer. This is also the first time South Africa will be playing a T20I in pink. The Proteas have had a good run in this color, which could give them an edge over their opponents.

Team analysis West Indies need to work on their bowling attack Despite their batting improving over the two matches, West Indies have a lot to work on. They have only taken four wickets in two games, while South Africa have managed to take 10. The Caribbean team will also be looking to improve their fielding after dropping two key batters in both previous games. Aiden Markram was dropped on 27 in the first match and went on to make a match-winning 86 not out.

Match preview South Africa likely to stick with same batting order South Africa are likely to stick with the same batting order as seen in the previous match. Quinton de Kock, who hammered a ton in that clash, will open alongside Markram. Ryan Rickelton will come in at number three. The Proteas may consider changing up their bowling attack with Lungi Ngidi yet to play a game. Kwena Maphaka could make way for Ngidi.

Team forecast West Indies could give Quentin Sampson a run West Indies could also consider giving their T20 World Cup wild card pick Quentin Sampson a run in this competitive match ahead of the tournament. The team is likely to include Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain, wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovmann Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, as well as Shamar Joseph in their final lineup.

Information SA's probable XI for the contest SA probable XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickleton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj/George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Do you know? What's the H2H record? As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have met each other 28 times in T20Is. The Proteas own a 14-14 win-loss record. On South African soil, the hosts have a 6-5 win-loss record from 11 matches.