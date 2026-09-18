Breaking Rohit Sharma's record 'a big achievement', says Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek's blistering knock of 108 runs off just 34 balls not only helped India win the match but also broke the record for the fastest T20I hundred by a Test-playing nation batter.

The previous record was held by Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and New Zealand's Finn Allen, who both scored their centuries in 33 balls.

Abhishek's 30-ball hundred is the 3rd-fastest overall in Men's T20Is.