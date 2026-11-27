Ball-tampering allegations against Australia's Nathan Lyon surface: Details here
What's the story
Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has been named in a ball-tampering controversy during a Test match against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018. The allegation was made by journalist and sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, who claimed that Lyon suggested bringing mints or lollies into the dressing room to help bowlers swing the ball. The latest revelation joins the growing list of controversies surrounding ball-tampering allegations, which resurfaced with Usman Khawaja's autobiography, 'Sabr.'
Incident details
Substitute fielder was sent to look through players' bags
According to a report from News Corp on Friday, a substitute fielder was sent to look through players' bags for red frogs after Lyon's suggestion.
However, the plan was quickly stopped by captain Tim Paine.
The incident reportedly left then head coach Justin Langer furious, who gave the players a strong dressing-room lecture after the day's play.
Opposition
Travis Head strongly opposed Lyon's suggestion
Travis Head, who was making his Test debut at the time, strongly opposed Lyon's suggestion.
He reportedly said, "You're f***ing kidding me. We're not doing that sh** again."
The report does not clarify whether Lyon's alleged request was serious or intended as a joke.
However, it did draw an immediate response from Paine and Langer after the ball-tampering scandal.
Squad changes
Cricket Australia's independent forum into the Sandpapergate
The latest report comes as Cricket Australia announced an independent forum into the Sandpapergate scandal, led by respected barrister Fiona McLeod SC.
It also comes after reports that Lyon has been omitted from Australia's squad for the first Test against New Zealand, starting in Perth on December 9.
However, there is no indication that the 39-year-old's reported omission from the squad is connected to these latest allegations.
Controversy
How the controversy has shaped
The Sandpapergate controversy, which rocked Australian cricket in 2018, resurfaced after revelations in Khawaja's recently released autobiography.
He questioned how many people in the Australian dressing room knew about the ball-tampering plan. While the allegations drew mixed reactions, Pat Cummins denied the claims.
Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to change the ball's condition, claimed that knowledge of this scheme extended beyond him and other senior players.