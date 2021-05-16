Jofra Archer complains of sore elbow ahead of NZ series

The availability of England fast bowler Jofra Archer in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand hangs in balance after his long-standing elbow injury has resurfaced. Playing for Sussex in his first competitive game after the injury lay-off, Archer complained of a sore elbow. Notably, the England pacer missed two Tests against India recently due to the same injury. Here are further details.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury confirmed the development

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury, on Saturday, hinted that Archer might not bowl further in the match. "If you saw today he's not going to bowl tomorrow. You'll have to ask the ECB," he said. "Any time that Jofra can't bowl, you're going to be frustrated as a leader, or as a team. But it happens. In sport, people get injured. That's sport."

Archer fared well in the match

Archer turned out for Sussex against Kent in the County Championship 2021 match. He registered figures of 2/29 in the first innings, having bowled as many as 13 overs (economy rate: 2.20). However, Archer could only bowl five overs in the second innings before his elbow issue resurfaced. He removed Kent opener Jordan Cox, and gave away 14 runs in five overs.

Archer has been dealing with injuries

Over the past few months, Archer has been battling various injuries. Although he received pain-killing injections during the India-England series, he ended up missing several games. Besides injuring his elbow, the star England pacer damaged a tendon on his right hand while attempting to clean his fish tank. A piece of glass was removed later as Archer underwent surgery for the bizarre incident.

Archer missed the first half of IPL 2021

The spate of injuries forced Archer to miss the first half of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After the IPL's postponement, Archer stated that he might turn out for the Rajasthan Royals if the tournament gets rescheduled.

England set to host New Zealand and India

England are scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting June 2. The squad for the series is expected to be announced shortly. After the New Zealand series, the Joe Root-led side will host India for a five-match Test series, beginning August 4. The English camp will be hopeful that Archer recuperates in time.