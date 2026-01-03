Australia vs England, 5th Test: Match preview and stats

The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England will begin on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The match is scheduled to start at 5:00am IST. Australia have already secured the Ashes urn after winning the third Test. However, they lost the fourth Test by four wickets in Melbourne. Australia lead the series 3-1 and will want to end on a high. For England, it's an opportunity to make it 3-2 and play for pride.

Team news Australia's squad and Khawaja's retirement The Australian squad for the final Test includes Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja (who has announced his retirement after this match), Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. Despite their loss in Melbourne last week on a pitch deemed "unsatisfactory" by ICC match referee Jeff Crowe, Australia have retained their Ashes squad for the series finale in Sydney.

Team update England's squad and injury concerns England's squad for the final Test includes Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue. However, they will be without Gus Atkinson who has been ruled out of the tour due to a hamstring injury suffered while bowling in the Boxing Day Test.

Player Australia could be bringing in Beau Webster Uncertainty remains around all-rounder Cameron Green's spot amid a tough series with the bat. Green has failed to register a half-century. Australia could be tempted to go in with Beau Webster, who rejoined the Test squad in Sydney following a Big Bash cameo with Hobart Hurricanes. "We know we've got a quality player sitting there waiting," Andrew McDonald said at a press conference. "We've got a batting order that we'd like to think that can function at a higher capacity, so we'll be having conversations leading into Sydney."

Information What is the H2H record? Australia and England have played 365 Test matches. Australia have won 155 matches with England claiming 113 wins. A total of 97 matches have been drawn. In Australia, the two teams have met 189 times. The hosts have claimed 102 wins besides losing 58 (D29). At SCG, Australia own a 27-22 win-loss record against England (D8).

Information What to expect from the surface? The SCG had a long-held reputation as Australia's friendliest spin venue. However, things have changed in recent years. Notably, this time around, a balanced surface could be on offer. Ahead of the match, pitch curator Adam Lewis said, "You want to see green tinge three days out. If you're not seeing any live grass three days out, then that's when [it's a worry] ... I'm really comfortable with where we're sitting."