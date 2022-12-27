Sports

BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy regains career-best world number eight spot

Written by V Shashank Dec 27, 2022, 04:57 pm 2 min read

HS Prannoy first reached the number eight ranking in 2018

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has been rewarded for his scintillating run in 2022. The 30-year-old Delhi-born has regained his career-best number eight spot in the latest BWF World Rankings issued on Tuesday. Prannoy, a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, achieved the number eight ranking for the first time in 2018 before slipping to 34 in 2019. Here are further details.

Prannoy gets nominated for BWF Player of the Year

Although Prannoy didn't earn an individual honor, his terrific returns got him a spot in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. He even bagged a nomination for the BWF Player of the Year award.

A look at Prannoy's achievements

In 2022, Prannoy reached seven quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and finished as the runner-up at the Swiss Open. Prannoy was a part of the Indian contingent that lifted the prestigious Thomas Cup in Bangkok earlier this year. As for his past achievements, he won gold in the mixed team event in the 2018 CWG. He grabbed bronze in men's singles at the 2018 Asian Championships.

Sen unmoved at seventh spot; Kidambi falters

2022 CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen remained unmoved at the number seven spot. Former world number one, Kidambi Srikanth, lost a spot to be seated 12th in men's singles. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu dropped a spot to be seventh-placed in women's singles. She has been out of action for a while owing to the stress fracture on her ankle during the 2022 CWG.

What about doubles?

The 2022 CWG gold-winning duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are still placed fifth. MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila jumped by three places to be 21st. In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto gained two places to be seated 18th. The women's duo of Gayatri Gopichant and Treesa Jolly climbed a spot to be 17th. The pair won bronze in Birmingham CWG.