2nd Test: Pakistan pacers dominate before ton-up Litton rescues Bangladesh

Bangladesh 's wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das played a brilliant innings on Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. His sixth Test century, and third against Pakistan, helped the hosts recover from a dire position of 116/6 However, pacers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad shared seven wickets in the first innings as Bangladesh finished at 278/10. In response, Pakistan finished Day 1 at 21/0. Here we look at the opening day's report.

Match progress Pakistan's pace-spin attack restricts Bangladesh early on Pakistan began their second Test against Bangladesh with a disciplined pace-spin attack, which restricted the hosts. Mohammad Abbas struck early by dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy on the second ball of the match. He later dismissed the other opener, Tanzid Hasan, as well. Khurram Shahzad then bowled in-form Mominul Haque for 22 just before lunch, leaving Bangladesh at 101/3 at the break.

Post-lunch session Bangladesh lose 3 quick wickets after the break After the break, Bangladesh lost three quick wickets - skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Shanto, who looked composed during his 74-ball 29, fell to a probing delivery outside off by fast-medium Mohammad Abbas. Off-spinner Sajid Khan dried up one end with accuracy and urgency as Mushfiqur was trapped lbw for 23 off 64 balls by Khurram Shahzad.

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Team effort Litton's partnerships with tailenders lead Bangladesh to 278 all out Litton's innings was instrumental in Bangladesh's recovery, as he formed vital partnerships with tailenders Taijul Islam (16), Taskin Ahmed (7), and Shoriful Islam (12 not out). The partnerships were worth 60, 38, and 64 runs respectively. Litton reached his century in just 135 balls and immediately attacked pacer Khurram Shahzad for a six over deep fine leg on the very next ball. The dasher went down as the ninth batter, taking his team to a respectable total of 278/10.

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Information Watchful start for Pakistan In response, Pakistan made a watchful start and finished the day at 21/0 after six overs. While Azan Awais made a 20-ball 13*, Abdullah Fazal survived 16 balls and scored eight runs. Pakistan now trail by 257 runs.

Shanto Shanto races past 2,500 Test runs Shanto could not make a significant impact as he was dismissed for 29 off 74 balls, having slammed three fours. However, during his stay, the batter went past 2,500 Test runs. The Bangladesh captain has completed 2,515 runs at an average of 33.98, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has tallied nine hundreds, as he also owns six fifties.

Litton Sixth Test hundred for Litton Litton made 126 off just 159 balls, hammering 16 fours and two sixes. Playing his 54th Test (93 innings), the Bangladesh batter has raced to 3,287 runs at an average of 36.12. Litton has also tallied 19 half-centuries besides six tons. 1,844 of his runs have come in home Tests at 41.90. This was his fourth hundred in Bangladesh.

Information Third hundred against Pakistan Three of Litton's six Test tons have come against Pakistan. Across seven Tests and 11 innings against the team, the batter has scored 650 runs at a stunning average of 59.09. This tally includes five 50-plus scores.

Pakistan bowlers How did the Pakistan bowlers fare? Pakistan's Khurram was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 81 runs from 17 overs. He troubled the Bangladeshi batters with his movement and bounce. Abbas contributed with 3/45 from 16 overs, while Hasan Ali chipped in with 2/49 from 11.5 overs. Off-spinner Sajid Khan added one wicket (1/96 from 31 overs) to his tally as Pakistan wrapped up Bangladesh's innings before stumps on Day 1.