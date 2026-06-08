Bangladesh host depleted Australia in Dhaka: 1st ODI Peview
What's the story
Australia's depleted ODI squad is all set to face a confident Bangladesh unit in the opening ODI at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. The match will mark the start of the first bilateral ODI series between the two teams in 15 years. Mitchell Marsh remains sidelined, while Travis Head has been given leave for the entire tour. Josh Inglis will hence lead the Aussies. Despite these absences, Australia nearly defeated Pakistan in spin-friendly conditions. Here is the preview of the opener.
Match conditions
Weather and pitch report
The Mirpur pitch has been on the faster side in recent ODI series. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, which could bring chasing under DLS into play. The average score in the first innings is around 228 runs, with the highest total being 370/4 by India against Bangladesh in 2011. The match will start at 10:30am IST.
Bowling shift
Pace has taken center stage in Bangladesh
Unlike previous encounters where spin dominated, pace bowling has now taken center stage in Bangladesh. In six ODIs this year, pace bowlers have claimed 69 wickets in the country at an average of 22.60. This trend could push more additions in Australia's pace-bowling attack, which has seen major reliance on Nathan Ellis and Cameron Green in recent matches against Pakistan.
Winning streak
Can Bangladesh continue their home series winning streak?
Team Bangladesh has won its last four home series against Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The team has found a winning formula despite each of those teams having their own problems. Australia's squad will get its first look at Nahid Rana, who has emerged as one of the most exciting pace-bowling prospects in the world with 16 wickets at an average of 17.43 in six ODIs against Pakistan and New Zealand.
Squad updates
Australia have plenty of questions to answer
Marnus Labuschagne's place in the squad is uncertain after a poor series in Pakistan where he scored 0, 5, and 19. His ODI woes extend further with a top score of just 47 in his last 13 innings at an average of 12.46. Bangladesh is likely to welcome back Mosaddek Hossain for his first ODI since August 2022 while their pace attack will feature the first-choice trio of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nahid Rana.
Information
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Australia have faced each other 22 times in ODIs, with the latter winning 20 matches. While one match ended without a result, Bangladesh's only win came in the famous 2005 Cardiff affair. At home, the Tigers have lost each of their six ODIs against the Aussies.
XIs
A look at the playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana. Australia (Playing XI): Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
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