Bangladesh host depleted Australia in Dhaka: 1st ODI Peview 

Winning streak

Can Bangladesh continue their home series winning streak?

Team Bangladesh has won its last four home series against Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The team has found a winning formula despite each of those teams having their own problems. Australia's squad will get its first look at Nahid Rana, who has emerged as one of the most exciting pace-bowling prospects in the world with 16 wickets at an average of 17.43 in six ODIs against Pakistan and New Zealand.