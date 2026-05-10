Day 3: Bangladesh inch ahead of Pakistan in Mirpur Test

Bangladesh have taken a narrow first-innings lead over Pakistan in the ongoing first Test match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Despite a strong start, Pakistan was bowled out for 386 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 413/10. Day 3 ended with Bangladesh scoring 7/0 in their second innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the star performer for Bangladesh, having claimed a five-wicket haul. Here we look at the Day 3 report.

Match progress Centurion Azan Awais leads Pakistan's fightback The day started on a high for Pakistan as debutant Azan Awais scored a memorable century. Fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal also impressed with a well-crafted 60. However, their dismissals triggered a mini-collapse as Pakistan slumped from a comfortable 210/1 to 230-5, losing four wickets for just 20 runs. Notably, the visitors had resumed the day at 179/1.

Key partnership Rizwan, Agha fall after rain break Pakistan later recovered with a solid 119-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan (59) and Salman Ali Agha (58). However, another collapse saw Pakistan lose their final five wickets for 37 runs. When play resumed at 4:15pm local time after a rain break, it was a different game altogether as Mehidy then took center stage, bamboozling the lower order with his guile and variations.

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Mehidy 14th Test fifer for Mehidy Mehidy bowled 38 overs and conceded 102 runs for his 5 scalps. He bowled five maidens. With this spell, the off-spinner has raced to 215 Test wickets from 57 matches at 32.19. This was his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 Tests against Pakistan, he owns 17 scalps at 26.58. This was his second fifer against them. 129 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 25.90 (5W: 11).

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Awais Awais shines with hundred on Test debut Awais's 103 off 165 balls was laced with 14 fours. He has an impressive record in First-Class cricket, having now taken his tally to 2,776 runs in 34 matches at an average of 49-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 10 fifties and 11 hundreds, with a career-high score of an unbeaten 203. Awais is now among the 14 batters with a century on Test debut for Pakistan.

Fazal Fazal slams 60 vs Bangladesh on Test debut Fazal slammed seven fours and a six en route to his 60 off 120 balls. This knock took his First-Class tally to 1,888 runs from 26 matches at an average of 41-plus. The 23-year-old hammered his 11th fifty, as he also owns four tons.

Agha 1,500 Test runs for Agha Agha's 58 came off 94 balls as he smoked one six in addition to six fours. This knock powered him past 1,500 Test runs. Across 24 Tests, the batter has raced to 1,545 runs at an average of 39.61. Besides three tons, he has smashed 11 half-centuries in the format. Across three games versus Bangladesh, Salman owns 178 runs at 44.50. This was his second fifty against them.