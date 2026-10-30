1st Test: West Indies on verge of beating Bangladesh

Bangladesh's batting woes continued as they lost four wickets in a disastrous spell during the second session, leaving them at 34/4 at tea.

The hosts had earlier bowled out West Indies for 245 in their first innings, taking a crucial 27-run lead, having posted 272/10 batting first.

However, Shamar Joseph struck early for the visitors by dismissing Tanzid Hasan for a duck in just the second over of Bangladesh's second innings.