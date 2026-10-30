1st Test: West Indies on verge of beating Bangladesh
What's the story
Bangladesh are on the verge of defeat in the first Test against West Indies as they struggled to 79/6 in their second innings on Day 3 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The hosts are only 106 runs ahead with four wickets remaining, after bad light curtailed play early. Jaker Ali and Nayeem Hasan were unbeaten on 18 each, when umpires called off play due to poor visibility conditions.
Batting collapse
Bangladesh lose 4 wickets in 2nd session
Bangladesh's batting woes continued as they lost four wickets in a disastrous spell during the second session, leaving them at 34/4 at tea.
The hosts had earlier bowled out West Indies for 245 in their first innings, taking a crucial 27-run lead, having posted 272/10 batting first.
However, Shamar Joseph struck early for the visitors by dismissing Tanzid Hasan for a duck in just the second over of Bangladesh's second innings.
Captain's impact
Roston Chase strikes twice to dent Bangladesh
West Indies captain Roston Chase led the attack on Bangladesh's top order.
He first bowled Shadman Islam, who scored a century in the first innings, with a delivery that drifted past the left-hander and hit the stumps.
Chase struck again off his next ball as Towhid Hridoy attempted an ambitious shot against a length delivery, but only managed to sky it toward mid-off, where Jayden Seales took an easy catch.
Captain's dismissal
Najmul Hossain Shanto falls to Chase's bowling
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was also trapped lbw by Chase for 10 with another straight delivery.
The hosts were further hampered by the absence of experienced batter Mominul Haque, who suffered a concussion after being hit while fielding close to the bat.
His replacement Jaker Ali joined Litton Das at the crease before rain and bad light forced an early tea break.
Chase and Jomel Warrican bowled 10 overs each on the day, claiming 3/25 and 2/19, respectively.
Bowling record
Nayeem Hasan shines with 4 wickets
Despite their batting struggles, Bangladesh had a good day with the ball.
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan led the charge to dismiss West Indies for 245 in their first innings.
He took four wickets for just 33 runs, including the important wicket of Justin Greaves, who was trapped lbw for 46 with the last ball before lunch.
Nayeem also dismissed Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican, and Jayden Seales in quick succession after lunch.
Chase remained unbeaten on 43 off 60 balls.
Nayeem
Nayeem completes 50 Test wickets with four-wicket haul
Nayeem dismissed each of the last three batters in the line-up to finish with figures of four for 33 in 10.5 overs.
This was Nayeem's second four-fer in Tests as he also boasts four five-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.
The 26-year-old has now raced to 52 wickets across 16 Test matches at an average of 28.26. 43 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 27.13.
Veteran spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/65 in 25 overs) and Taijul Islam (2/76 in 26 overs) claimed two wickets each.
Chanderpaul
Tagenarine Chanderpaul gets to his third Test fifty
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the only half-centurion of the day, scored 56 off 184 balls with the help of six fours and a maximum.
This knock took him to 814 runs across 16 Tests at 29.07. His tally now includes three fifties and a ton, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw is standing in his maiden Test against the Tigers.