Bhuvneshwar Kumar 'absolutely ready' to play 2027 ODI World Cup
What's the story
Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has expressed his willingness to represent India in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 36-year-old cricketer, who is currently training with Lucknow Falcons for the upcoming UPT20 League, said he would be "absolutely ready" if called up by selectors. However, his chances of making it to the squad depend on whether experience and swing are prioritized over age and long-term planning.
Statement
Here's what the pacer said
"Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready," Kumar said when asked on Sunday about possible selection for the World Cup.
"Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket, and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn't come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level," he added.
Career highlights
A look at his white-ball career
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of India's decorated white-ball pacers.
He has played 121 ODIs, taking 141 wickets at an average of 35.11 and economy rate of 5.08 with best figures being 5/42.
In T20Is, he has taken as many as 90 wickets in just 87 matches at an impressive average of just over 23 with two five-wicket hauls under his belt.
Recent performances
Last appearance for India was in November 2022
Bhuvneshwar was part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning team.
However, his last Test appearance came in the 2018 series against South Africa, where he impressed with his bowling in both matches.
His last ODI was also against South Africa in January 2022, while he last played for India in a T20I series against New Zealand in November that year.
After being sidelined due to injuries and selectors favoring younger pacers post-2022, Kumar has made a strong case for his selection with impressive IPL seasons.
Recent stats
Impressive IPL form has kept his selection hopes alive
Bhuvneshwar has been instrumental in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back title wins in IPL 2025 and 2026, taking 17 wickets at an economy rate of 9.28 last year and 28 wickets at a much-improved rate of 7.95 this year.
His recent T20 form includes several two-wicket spells with tight economy rates, showing that he still has his control and ability to swing the new ball intact.
Selection prospects
Former players back Kumar's return
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Shastri, and Dinesh Karthik have all advocated for Kumar's inclusion in next year's World Cup.
Ashwin said "Kumar is a yes. I would communicate to him," while Shastri included him in his predicted 15-man squad for the tournament.
Karthik also named Kumar in his projected World Cup squad, citing his experience and ability to bowl at different phases as key factors.
Player's stance
My job is simply to play cricket, says Kumar
Responding to the selection discussions, Kumar said, "What everyone is saying is their opinion. My job is simply to play cricket."
He emphasized that he didn't come to the UPT20 League with the sole aim of doing well or advancing to the next level.
Despite being 37 at the time of the tournament (October-November 2027), Kumar's skill set fits India's requirements for pacers in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Statement
His previous stand on the matter
In another interaction earlier this month, Kumar said he is not looking to prove anything and plays cricket just for the love of it.
"I am absolutely at peace, and I give credit to my family. At home, we never talk about cricket," he said in an RCB Podcast.
This statement made fans think that the pacer has seemingly accepted that his international cricket career is behind him.