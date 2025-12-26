Boxing Day Test: Former players lash out at MCG pitch

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch has come under fire after a gripping Boxing Day clash, which saw both Australia and England bowled out cheaply. The surface, which was prepared by MCG curator Matt Page, had 10mm of grass left on it—3mm more than last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy match, as per ESPNcricinfo. This led to significant seam movement for fast bowlers from both teams throughout the day.

Criticism Former players criticize MCG pitch Former players Stuart Broad and Glenn McGrath have criticized the pitch for its role in the 20 wickets that fell on day one. "The pitch is doing too much, if I'm brutally honest. Test match bowlers don't need this amount of movement to look threatening," Broad said on SEN Radio. McGrath echoed similar sentiments, saying "this pitch has got far too much grass on it" and it's "got too much life in it for Test cricket."

Balance MCG pitch: A balance between bat and ball? The MCG pitch has been more sporting in recent years, unlike the batter-friendly surface that was heavily criticized during the 2017-18 Ashes Test. Alastair Cook, who scored 244 not out in that match, commented on the current pitch, saying "the bowlers didn't have to work hard for their wickets." He added it was an "unfair contest" and questioned how one could hit the ball on such a surface.

Lee's opinion Brett Lee's take on the MCG pitch Former fast bowler Brett Lee also weighed in on the debate, saying he thinks "there's a bit too much in it." He added, "I rubbed my hand on the side of the wicket this morning, and you can feel the grass lift up." This is only the second time in this series that all 22 players have batted on day one of a Test match.

Performance comparison MCG pitch performance compared to Perth The ball appeared to deviate more off the seam at the MCG than in Perth, with several deliveries moving sharply after pitching. Australia bowler Michael Neser was the standout performer on day one, scoring a counter-attacking 35 from No. 8 and taking 4 for 45 to help bowl England out inside 30 overs. He suggested that "the pitch might yet flatten out," defending both teams' aggressive approach toward batting.