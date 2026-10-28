Bruno Fernandes, Michael Carrick meet face-to-face to resolve differences: Details
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and head coach Michael Carrick have held a face-to-face meeting to resolve their differences. The two have vowed to put the past behind them and focus on turning the club's season around, as per Sky Sports News. The meeting comes after Fernandes was dropped for United's 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Sunday, following his criticism of Carrick's tactics after a 4-1 loss at Como in the UEFA Champions League.
Decision explained
'Pure football' - Carrick on dropping Fernandes
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday, Carrick had described his decision to drop Fernandes as "pure football."
He said, "Picking the team is always a difficult decision. We've got to make what we feel is the right one for the team to try to get the performance we want."
This statement came after Fernandes's public criticism of Carrick's tactics following their Champions League defeat.
Resolution attempt
Individual meeting held in addition to squad-wide meeting
On Tuesday, Carrick and Fernandes met at United's training ground for an open discussion.
While it's not clear if Fernandes apologized for his public criticism, the head coach is happy that their animosity is over.
The individual meeting was in addition to an all-squad meeting where players and staff agreed on the need to improve performances immediately, the report stated.
Team admission
Carrick and players given chance to improve form
The squad-wide underperformance this season was also acknowledged in the meeting.
Despite the pressure on Carrick after Sunday's defeat, he and his players have been given a chance to improve their form.
Reports claimed Carrick was on the verge of being sacked post United's mauling by the Cherries.
Following the defeat, Carrick was asked if he expected any discussions about his future as manager. "See what happens," Carrick told BBC Sport.
Information
United are placed 16th
United just own one win from their first eight Premier League matches of the season. They now sit at a lowly 16th position, a staggering 14 points behind league leaders. United face Chelsea next at Stamford Bridge and need points. Another defeat could see them be in bottom three.