Home / News / Sports News / Eriksen will return to Inter for tests after cardiac arrest
Sports

Eriksen will return to Inter for tests after cardiac arrest

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 09:52 pm
Eriksen will return to Inter for tests after cardiac arrest
Christian Eriksen had collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener

Danish mid-fielder Christian Eriksen will return to Inter Milan next week for tests to see if he can continue his playing career with the club. The former Tottenham player collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during the nation's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on June 12. The 29-year-old has been fitted with a defibrillator (ICD). Here are further details.

In this article
Cardiac arrest

Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest last month

Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing during the game against Finland, sending all football lovers in a state of shock. Later on, the Denmark football team's doctor confirmed that Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed. Eriksen underwent surgery post his collapse and the examinations showed he was fine.

Details

Eriksen was gone but swift treatment saw him get stabilized

Speaking after the match, Boesen had said Eriksen was "gone", but swift treatment on the field of play and by hospital staff meant he was stabilized. He was also given CPR on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. "He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defibrillation," Boesen said.

Happenings

Eriksen unlikely to play for six months despite tests results

The tests are crucial for Eriksen as doctors need to see if he can perform without the defibrillator in order to play in Serie A again. The versatile player will undergo medical examinations at Inter to see if he can resume competition. Reports claim it is unlikely he will play for at least six months even if things go well.

Information

Eriksen has made 60 appearances for Inter

Eriksen scored 69 goals for Tottenham in 305 matches across competitions. He moved to Inter in January 2020 after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Italian giants. He has played 60 games for Inter, scoring eight goals.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 6: Complete report

Latest News

Delhi seeks reversal of Rakesh Asthana's appointment as police commissioner

India

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 6: Complete report

Sports

'King Richard' trailer: Will Smith literally owns the titular character

Entertainment

#DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on Mi 11X Pro 5G

Technology

Notable records held by Indian players in badminton

Sports

Latest Sports News

Decoding the unbreakable records in women's tennis

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic beats Nishikori, reaches semis

Sports

Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool

Sports

Unbreakable records held by Manchester United

Sports

Das knocks out Olympic champion, joins wife in last 16

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Christian Eriksen had suffered cardiac arrest, confirms Denmark team doctor

Sports

Wales hold Switzerland, Finland win at Euro 2020: Statistical analysis

Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark-Finland game suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

Sports

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Denmark

Sports

Football News

Decoding Pep Guardiola's records as manager

Sports

Manchester United agree fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane

Sports

Statistical analysis of Manchester United vs Liverpool rivalry

Sports

Statistical analysis of Juventus vs Inter Milan rivalry

Sports

Statistical analysis of Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry

Sports
Trending Topics