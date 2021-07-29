Eriksen will return to Inter for tests after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen had collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener

Danish mid-fielder Christian Eriksen will return to Inter Milan next week for tests to see if he can continue his playing career with the club. The former Tottenham player collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during the nation's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on June 12. The 29-year-old has been fitted with a defibrillator (ICD). Here are further details.

Cardiac arrest

Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest last month

Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing during the game against Finland, sending all football lovers in a state of shock. Later on, the Denmark football team's doctor confirmed that Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed. Eriksen underwent surgery post his collapse and the examinations showed he was fine.

Details

Eriksen was gone but swift treatment saw him get stabilized

Speaking after the match, Boesen had said Eriksen was "gone", but swift treatment on the field of play and by hospital staff meant he was stabilized. He was also given CPR on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. "He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defibrillation," Boesen said.

Happenings

Eriksen unlikely to play for six months despite tests results

The tests are crucial for Eriksen as doctors need to see if he can perform without the defibrillator in order to play in Serie A again. The versatile player will undergo medical examinations at Inter to see if he can resume competition. Reports claim it is unlikely he will play for at least six months even if things go well.

Information

Eriksen has made 60 appearances for Inter

Eriksen scored 69 goals for Tottenham in 305 matches across competitions. He moved to Inter in January 2020 after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Italian giants. He has played 60 games for Inter, scoring eight goals.