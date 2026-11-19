The controversy stems from claims in former Aussie batter Usman Khawaja's new book, Sabr, in which he alleged that more than just the three banned players - Bancroft, Steve Smith, and David Warner - were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Cummins had denied the claims during a press conference last Friday, saying he and the bowling group were unaware of sandpaper being used.

His statement was in direct contradiction to what Bancroft wrote in his article.