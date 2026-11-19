Have Bancroft's claims dented Cummins's captaincy future? Ian Healy opines
What's the story
Ian Healy, a former Australian wicketkeeper, has said that Cameron Bancroft's recent revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal have undermined Pat Cummins's authority as Test captain. Healy said that if Cummins wants to lead with conviction, he will have to directly address Bancroft's claims. Bancroft had said in an article for The West Australian that the "whole team," not just himself, Steve Smith and David Warner, knew sandpaper was used on the ball in South Africa in 2018.
Contradiction
Cummins denied Bancroft's claims
The controversy stems from claims in former Aussie batter Usman Khawaja's new book, Sabr, in which he alleged that more than just the three banned players - Bancroft, Steve Smith, and David Warner - were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.
Cummins had denied the claims during a press conference last Friday, saying he and the bowling group were unaware of sandpaper being used.
His statement was in direct contradiction to what Bancroft wrote in his article.
Captaincy debate
Healy doesn't want panic reaction
Healy said that without refuting Bancroft's words, Cummins would struggle to captain the team effectively.
"I would feel without refuting Cameron Bancroft's words again, he [Cummins] will struggle to captain the team," Healy told SEN.
Despite the controversy, Healy didn't call for Cummins to step down as captain.
He said he doesn't want to enter another panic mode like what happened in 2018 when an investigation was rushed without talking to anyone.
"I don't want to get into another panic mode of what happened in 2018, it was panic, and they tried to do an investigation in no time, didn't talk to anyone, it was rubbish."
Inquiry skepticism
New investigation would be costly, ugly: Healy
Healy also questioned the value of a new investigation, saying it would be costly and ugly. He said this case could be wrapped up without spending a lot of money.
Meanwhile, Chadd Sayers, the 12th man in Cape Town during the incident, had also contradicted Cummins's side of the story.
Sayers said Bancroft's revelations made him regret not going public sooner about what happened during Sandpapergate.
Forum participation
Sayers praises Bancroft's courage
Sayers praised Bancroft's courage to come out and tell his story.
He said he wasn't yet convinced about participating in the independent forum set up by Cricket Australia (CA) to hear accounts of 2018.
CA CEO Todd Greenberg had said he couldn't guarantee that everything from the forum would be made public, which was part of Sayers's hesitation.
Participation intent
Bancroft to participate in CA forum
Unlike Sayers, Bancroft intends to take part in the CA's independent forum.
He said the release of his article had lifted a long-held weight off his shoulders.
"I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that," he said.
Bancroft added that he looks forward to being a part of this process set up by Cricket Australia and its CEO Todd Greenberg.