Daryl Mitchell did well for NZ in the 3rd innings (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Oval Test: New Zealand close in on victory over England

By Rajdeep Saha 12:07 am Jun 21, 202612:07 am

What's the story

England's hopes of avoiding defeat in the second Test against New Zealand now rest on the shoulders of stand-in captain Joe Root. The Black Caps are just five wickets away from a series-levelling victory at The Oval. On Saturday, Root became only the second player in history to score 14,000 runs in Test cricket. Despite his remarkable achievement and an unbeaten 75-run knock on Sunday, England still have a long way to go with their target set at 463 runs.