One-off Test: England edge ahead of IND-W at Lord's
What's the story
In a historic first, women cricketers made their Test debut at Lord's, the home of cricket. The match is particularly significant as it comes 142 years after the first men's Test was played at Lord's in 1884. England lost opener Tammy Beaumont before stumps on Day 1 of this landmark match. England are 21/1 at stumps after having bowled out India for 285. Here's more.
Mandhana
Mandhana shines for India with 83-run knock
India lost opener Shafali Verma for a duck. Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia added 33 runs next before the latter perished leaving the side reeling at 37/2. Jemimah Rodrigues joined Mandhana next and took India past 100. A 64-run stand was built before Rodrigues departed for a quickfire 35. India were 122/3 at lunch with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur playing alongside Mandhana. In Session 2, the two carried on to build India's innings before Issy Wong dismissed Mandhana for 83.
Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma amongst the runs
India were 190/4 with Mandhana's dismissal before Kaur took the side past 200 and perished to off-spinner Mady Villiers. Kaur batted with a lot of grit and character before a stunning delivery broke her resolve. She scored 58 runs. India were 202/5 at tea before Deepti Sharma was impressive and scored a fine 57. She was dismissed in the 75th over by Sophie Ecclestone.
Ecclestone
Ecclestone shines with a three-fer
Ecclestone managed 3/68 from 21.5 overs. She clocked 2 maidens. Ecclestone cleaned up the tail with ruthless efficiency. She trapped Sayali Satghare (1) LBW before ending Deepti's valiant knock of 57 as she was caught by mid-wicket. Ecclestone wrapped up the innings by castling Kranti Gaud (1), receiving a warm reception from the fans at Lord's.
Information
Summary of England's bowlers
Lauren Bell managed 1/50 from 9 overs. Lauren Filer bowled 13 overs and claimed 2/40. Ecclestone made the difference with 3/68 as mentioned. Issy Wong picked 2 scalps from 12 overs and conceded 41 runs. Mady bowled 19 overs and managed 2/79.