England's Sophie Ecclestone shone with a three-fer (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

One-off Test: England edge ahead of IND-W at Lord's

By Rajdeep Saha 11:53 pm Jul 10, 202611:53 pm

What's the story

In a historic first, women cricketers made their Test debut at Lord's, the home of cricket. The match is particularly significant as it comes 142 years after the first men's Test was played at Lord's in 1884. England lost opener Tammy Beaumont before stumps on Day 1 of this landmark match. England are 21/1 at stumps after having bowled out India for 285. Here's more.