Sports

India tour of England: Bharat named standby for Wriddhiman Saha

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 08:59 pm
India tour of England: Bharat named standby for Wriddhiman Saha
England tour: KS Bharat named standby for Wirddhiman Saha

Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper-batsman KS Bharat has been included as a standby for Wriddhiman Saha for India's tour of England that comprises the World Test Championship final and England Test series. Although Saha has recovered from COVID-19, Bharat's inclusion is a precautionary move taken by the selectors. Bharat has been a regular wicket-keeper for India A of late. Here is more.

In this article
Bharat

Bharat will serve a 10-day quarantine in Mumbai

Bharat reached Mumbai on May 19, where most of the Indian contingent will be serving a two-week quarantine in their hotel rooms before boarding a flight to London on June 2. He was also one of the standby players for India's home Test series against England in February-March this year. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant remains the first-choice wicket-keeper in the format.

FC

Bharat made his First-class debut in 2012/13

Bharat made his First-class debut at the age of 19 against Kerala. In the next few years, he became one of the consistent run-getters for Andhra. In 2014/15, Bharat racked up 758 runs in Ranji Trophy at a phenomenal average of 54.14, which included a best score of 308. This turned out to be his breakthrough season in domestic cricket.

Numbers

A look at his numbers in domestic cricket

Till now, Bharat has tallied 4,283 runs from 78 First-class games at an average of 37.24. He also has nine tons and 23 half-centuries in the format. Bharat has also plundered 270 catches and registered 31 stumpings. Besides, he also owns 1,351 List A and 730 T20 runs. Notably, Bharat was bought by the RCB for Rs. 20 lakh at the IPL 2021 auction.

Do you know?

An interesting fact about KS Bharat

In the 2005 India-Pakistan clash at Vizag, wherein former Indian captain MS Dhoni struck a career-defining 148, Bharat was deployed on the boundary line as a ball-boy. Nearly 16 years later, he is a part of the Indian squad that will travel to the UK.

Saha

Saha underwent quarantine in Delhi before returning home

Saha had tested positive for COVID-19 a day before the BCCI suspended the Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper underwent quarantine in Delhi before returning home to Kolkata. After being on India's duty since the England series, which was followed by the IPL, Saha has sought permission from the BCCI to visit his family before joining the Indian squad in Mumbai.

