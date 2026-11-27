As tracks in New Zealand are known for their swing-friendly nature, Siraj's omission was a major bombshell.

In Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, and Jasprit Bumrah, India fielded four specialist pacers in the opening Test in Wellington, while Siraj missed out.

Krishna had played nine Tests before this series; Akash had 10 caps, while Kamboj had played just one.

Following the draw in Wellington, Krishna missed out, but India still did not go with Siraj.

They instead handed a debut to Gurnoor Brar.