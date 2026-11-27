Has Team India moved on from Mohammed Siraj in Tests?
What's the story
India's ongoing Test series against New Zealand saw a major talking point in the form of pacer Mohammed Siraj's non-selection. The decision has been widely criticized by experts, who believe it was a mistake on India's part. For the first time since his Test debut, Siraj warmed the benches in an entire series despite being fit and available. The pacer would have achieved the landmark of 50 Test matches had he featured in both matches. Here we analyze Siraj's recent ouster and his future with the Test team.
Non-selection
India fielded four specialist pacers but not Siraj
As tracks in New Zealand are known for their swing-friendly nature, Siraj's omission was a major bombshell.
In Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, and Jasprit Bumrah, India fielded four specialist pacers in the opening Test in Wellington, while Siraj missed out.
Krishna had played nine Tests before this series; Akash had 10 caps, while Kamboj had played just one.
Following the draw in Wellington, Krishna missed out, but India still did not go with Siraj.
They instead handed a debut to Gurnoor Brar.
Selection rationale
Team management believes Siraj has lost his edge
Siraj's impressive bowling record, including his heroics on last year's England tour and most wickets - 43 - by an Indian in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, made him a strong candidate for selection.
However, team management seems to think that he has lost some of his edge.
"Sometimes you have to see which bowlers are in form, which bowlers are bowling the best," Shubman Gill said after the opening Test in Wellington.
Coach's perspective
Concerns about Siraj's form and potential for improvement
Team's bowling coach Morne Morkel said, "The conversation I had with him was to say, 'Listen, let's just step it back a little bit. Where are we at the moment, what do we need to improve, and where can we get better?'"
This indicates that there were concerns about Siraj's form and potential for improvement.
Siraj
Siraj has been proven Test star
In the post-COVID era (from November 2020), India have won nine Test matches in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations.
Siraj has featured in each of these games, claiming 51 wickets at a stunning average of 18.92.
Among Indian bowlers, only Bumrah (63 at 15.46) has more wickets in Tests won in these countries.
England tour
Brilliance on England tour
India's previous Test assignment in a SENA nation was the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England last year.
Siraj was the only specialist fast bowler across both teams to play all five Tests.
Having scalped 23 wickets at 32.43, Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
His stellar performance included nine wickets in the final Test match.
Siraj has played seven Tests following the England tour, claiming 21 wickets at an excellent average of 21.28.
All these games were in Asian conditions.
Pacer's perspective
Siraj admitted losing his rhythm after the Sri Lanka tour
Siraj himself had admitted to losing his rhythm after the Sri Lanka tour in August.
"I'm purely a rhythm bowler," he had said. "If I'm not in sync, I can't explode through the crease."
He also stressed that his body doesn't handle long breaks well.
This was highlighted during the Duleep Trophy in September when he spoke about his lost rhythm after returning from the Sri Lanka tour.
Selection debate
Trust issues in bowlers' form recovery
The case of Siraj's non-selection raises questions about the trust placed in bowlers to regain form in the middle of a series.
Unlike batters, who have been given chances even after poor performances (like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in mid-2020s), bowlers are often seen as conditions-specific.
This was evident when R Ashwin's retirement didn't guarantee Kuldeep Yadav a spot as lead spinner due to his absence during last year's England tour.
Conclusion
Has India moved on from Siraj?
The 32-year-old Siraj has not been that much injury-prone compared to other fast bowlers.
With age also not being an issue, Team India has no reason to look past him.
Morkel and Gill's recent statements regarding his ouster reflect the pacer's current form rather than his ability.
However, he is likely to continue in India's Test squad for the upcoming assignments.