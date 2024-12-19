Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian men's hockey team clinched the 5th spot in the latest FIH rankings, following a bronze medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics and their 5th Asian Champions Trophy win.

The women's team also made strides, securing the 9th position in the world rankings.

India had a strong 2024 (Image Source: X/@TheHockeyIndia)

Indian men's hockey team ranks 5th in latest FIH standings

By Rajdeep Saha 06:22 pm Dec 19, 202406:22 pm

What's the story The Indian men's hockey team has achieved the fifth spot in the latest world rankings released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). This comes after their historic show at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they clinched back-to-back medals for the first time since 1972. The Netherlands tops the rankings with a total of 3,267 points. Here's more.

Global competition

Top contenders in men's hockey world rankings

The Netherlands have retained the top spot in the FIH rankings after a stellar performance in the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup and winning the EuroHockey Championship and FIH Hockey Pro League in 2023. England follow closely with 3,139 points, while Belgium are third with 3,124 points. Germany, who had a shaky start to their Pro League season, are ranked fourth in the world with 3,066 points.

2024 Paris

India won bronze medal in Paris

As mentioned, the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Spain 2-1. It was a heroic show from Harmanpreet Singh's men against the Spaniards at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. India came from behind to win the contest. Skipper Harmanpreet scored both goals for India. Earlier, Marc Miralles handed Spain a 1-0 lead. It was the 11th meeting between the two teams at the Olympics with India extending their win tally to 8 matches.

Information

India won their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title

In September 2024, India claimed their 5th Asian Champions Trophy title. The Indian men's hockey team successfully defended its title with a nail-biting 1-0 victory over hosts China in the final. Jugraj Singh's late goal handed India the win.

Women's rankings

Indian women's hockey team secures 9th position

In the women's world rankings, the Indian team has achieved a commendable ninth position. The Netherlands tops the table with 3,689 points after winning gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics and EuroHockey Championships and another FIH Hockey Pro League title. Argentina follow in second place with 3,203 points after their bronze medal finish at Paris 2024.