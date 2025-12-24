Who are the top three in ICC T20I batting rankings?

India's rising cricket star, Tilak Varma , has jumped to the third position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters. The achievement comes after his stellar performance in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa at home. The four-match series saw India clinch a 3-1 victory and was instrumental in reshaping the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. Varma's performance helped him leapfrog Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka to grab third place with an impressive rating of 805 points. Here's more.

Series highlights Varma's stellar performance in series In the final match of the series, a high-scoring contest in Ahmedabad, India posted a mammoth 231 runs in their first innings. Varma was the top-scorer with a blistering 73 off just 42 balls. Varma finished the series as the highest run-scorer, scoring 187 runs in four innings at an average of 62.33. He had a strike rate of 131.69 and two half-centuries, with his best score being an impressive 73.

Top 3 Abhishek, Salt and Varma complete the top 3 India's Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the top spot in ICC T20I Rankings among batters. The southpaw owns 908 rating points. On the other hand, England's Phil Salt is next with 849 rating points. Varma with 805 rating points is third on this list. Nissanka (779) and Jos Buttler (770) complete the top 5.

Bowling rankings Bumrah's exceptional spell boosts his ranking Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant spell of 2/17 off four overs in the final match helped him jump 10 spots to a joint 18th position in the bowling rankings. He shares this position with Maheesh Theekshana (622) after being the only bowler in that match to finish with an economy rate of under a run per ball.