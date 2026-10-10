3rd T20I preview: India, West Indies meet at batting-friendly Indore
What's the story
The third T20I between India and West Indies will be played at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday. After a high-scoring encounter in Ranchi, where a total of 501 runs were scored in just 38.3 overs, the teams head to another batting-friendly venue. The last three ODIs played in Indore have seen scores of 399, 385, and 337 respectively, as per Cricinfo.
Venue history
Indore is known for its true surface
Indore is known for its true surface and small boundaries, making it a batting paradise.
In fact, India scored 260 against Sri Lanka at this venue in 2017.
However, despite the high-scoring history of ODIs here, there hasn't been any T20 cricket played in Indore for two years.
The last completed IPL match was played eight years ago when a total of 459 runs were scored between two teams.
Series trend
A look at other key stats
Interestingly, all five matches on this tour so far - three ODIs and two T20Is - have been won by the chasing sides.
However, in Indore, teams batting first have successfully defended 200-plus scores in all four instances where the mark was breached.
This could be a key factor to consider as we head into the third T20I.
Key players
The Kuldeep Sherfane battle will be crucial
Kuldeep Yadav was India's only wicket-taker outside the powerplay in Ranchi. However, with the duration of matches decreasing on this tour, his effectiveness has been waning.
Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford took down Kuldeep for two sixes in 10 balls before getting dismissed by him.
This will be a key middle-overs battle if West Indies lose Shimron Hetmyer early again.
Possible changes
What about India's playing XI?
Given that dew played a major role in India's defeat in the last T20I, they are unlikely to change their policy of playing only three specialist bowlers.
However, India could consider bringing in right-hand batter Nitish Kumar Reddy for Shivam Dube, who had an average outing with both bat and ball in Ranchi.
West Indies may stick with the same XI after their win at Ranchi.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs of IND and WI
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
WI probable XI: Shai Hope (captain & wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
Information
IND vs WI: Decoding H2H record
The two teams have met each other 33 times in the 20-over format. India lead the show with a win-loss record of 21-11. One match didn't have a result, as per Cricinfo.
Stats
Player focus: Here are the stats
In 21 matches against India, Rovman Powell has scored 432 runs at 28.80.
Shai Hope, who hammered a stunning 102* in the previous match, owns 5 centuries overall in the 20-over format, including two for the Windies.
Abhishek Sharma owns 1,967 runs in T20Is from 64 matches and is 33 shy of the 2,000-run mark.
WI spinner Gudakesh Motie is one short of 50 wickets in T20Is (49).
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