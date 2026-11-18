5th ODI: India fined 35% match fees for slow over-rate
What's the story
The Indian cricket team has been fined 35% of their match fees for a slow over-rate during the fifth ODI against New Zealand. Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, the team fell short by seven overs even after accounting for time allowances. Iyer accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle after India won the series 3-1 with a 22-run victory in Mount Maunganui.
Fine details
India were fined for each over they fell short
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 5% of their match fees for every over they fall short, with a maximum cap at 50%.
This means that India were fined for each over they fell behind the required rate in the fifth ODI against New Zealand, as per Cricbuzz.
Previous fines
India's previous penalties for slow over-rate
Last month, India were also fined for a slow over-rate during the West Indies ODI series at home.
They were docked 20% of their match fees in Mullanpur.
Before that, India's last penalty was in December 2025 after an ODI against South Africa in Raipur.
The team has had a few run-ins with slow over-rates recently, making it a recurring issue for them.
Information
India beat NZ in low-scoring thriller, win ODI series 3-1
Team India pulled off an unlikely victory in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, sealing the five-match series 3-1. The visiting side looked down and out after being bowled out for a meager 209 runs in Mount Maunganui. In response, the Kiwis started well, but a shock collapse saw them get bundled out for 187.