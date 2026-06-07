Day 2: India extend dominance over Afghanistan in one-off Test

Pant

Pant hammers 81 in his 50th Test

Pant, who is now among the three wicket-keepers with at least 50 Test caps for India, scored six fours and three sixes en route to his 121-ball 81. This knock took him to 3,557 runs at an average of 43.37 across 87 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The one against the Afghan team was his 19th fifty (100s: 8). 1,191 of his runs have come in 16 home Test matches at 49.62 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).