Day 2: India extend dominance over Afghanistan in one-off Test
What's the story
Team India has tightened its grip over Afghanistan in the ongoing one-off Test match in Mullanpur. Day 2 of the game saw the hosts declare their first innings at a mammoth score of 564 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In response, Manav Suthar claimed three wickets on debut as the Afghan side finished the day at 113/5. Here we look at the Day 2 report.
Match analysis
Brilliant show from Indian batters
Resuming their innings at 368/3, India capitalized on Afghanistan's DRS blunders. Shubman Gill (126) and Rishabh Pant (81) continued their good work from the previous day, helping India post a formidable total of 564/8. The lower order also contributed significantly to the score, with Washington Sundar scoring an unbeaten half-century. Despite Mohammad Saleem's impressive six-wicket haul, India's lower order added crucial runs before declaring in the second session.
Bowling brilliance
Suthar, Krishna torment Afghanistan batters
Afghanistan struggled against India's bowling attack, ending Day 2 at 113 runs for the loss of five wickets in 39.5 overs. Senior batsman Rahmat Shah remained unbeaten on 43 as the visitors still trail by a daunting 451 runs. In a remarkable display of skill and determination, debutant Manav led India's bowling attack with three wickets. His efforts, along with Prasidh Krishna's two wickets, left the visitors in a precarious position.
Pant
Pant hammers 81 in his 50th Test
Pant, who is now among the three wicket-keepers with at least 50 Test caps for India, scored six fours and three sixes en route to his 121-ball 81. This knock took him to 3,557 runs at an average of 43.37 across 87 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The one against the Afghan team was his 19th fifty (100s: 8). 1,191 of his runs have come in 16 home Test matches at 49.62 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).
Sundar
Seventh 50-plus score in Tests for Sundar
Sundar remained unbeaten on 52 from 68 balls. He hit five fours and a six. Playing his 18th Test, he has raced to 937 runs at 44.61 from 30 innings. In addition to a ton, he has slammed six fifties. The southpaw, who also owns 36 Test wickets with his off-spin, now has 12 fifties in First-Class cricket (100s: 3).
Safi
Saleem Safi shines with 6 wickets
Saleem Safi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan. The right-arm medium-pacer, playing just his second Test match, ended with impressive figures of 6/140 in 27 overs. Safi now has three fifers across 18 First-Class matches. This is the first instance of him taking six wickets in an innings. The 23-year-old pacer's tally in the format now reads 58 wickets at 28-plus.
Shah
Shah becomes first Afghanistan batter with 1,000 Test runs
Shah returned unbeaten on 43 off 81 balls, having slammed six fours and a maximum. During his stay, the veteran made history by becoming the first player from his country to complete 1,000 Test runs. Playing his 12th Test match, he has gone past 1,000 runs at a brilliant average of 45-plus. He has recorded eight 50-plus scores in Tests, including three tons.
Bowling
Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna dent Afghanistan
Making his international debut, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an immediate impact by taking three wickets for just 21 runs in 15.5 overs. Earlier in the day, the youngster also played a handy 28-run knock. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was equally effective, picking up two important wickets for 27 runs in seven overs.