Will Team India undergo major coaching reshuffle following recent failures? 

Losses

Series losses to Ireland and England

The Indian team has been on a downward spiral, losing each of their three concluded matches in the ongoing T20I series against England. This is India's second straight series loss after being whitewashed by Ireland earlier this month. The pressure is also now on Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed as India's new T20I skipper ahead of the Ireland series. He became only the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to lose two consecutive T20I series.