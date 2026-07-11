Will Team India undergo major coaching reshuffle following recent failures?
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is likely to see a major coaching shake-up, with at least one key member of the support staff expected to leave, as per Times of India. The possible exit could be due to their growing dissatisfaction with the current role or a new opportunity, or both. The Gautam Gambhir-led coaching group took over in July 2024 during a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.
Contract details
Support staff signed a 2+1 contract with BCCI
The support staff, which includes bowling coach Morne Morkel who joined ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, had signed a 2+1 contract with the BCCI. While both parties can extend their tenure by one year after the initial two years, at least one coach has reportedly spoken to a global Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and may join their setup. Another departure from the support staff cannot be ruled out either.
Internal conflicts
Tensions within Team India
The Indian cricket team's internal atmosphere has been tense since their two-Test loss to South Africa at home last year. Disagreements between selectors and the coaching staff have added to the problem. Sairaj Bahutale's appointment as spin-bowling coach wasn't a temporary measure either. He had previously served as interim bowling coach for India's 2024 tour of Sri Lanka when Morkel couldn't join due to a family emergency.
Official statement
BCCI Secretary's statement on coaching staff review
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has said that the board will review the team's recent performances but "nothing else will be discussed." This comes amid speculation over potential coaching staff changes. The next few weeks could be crucial for Indian cricket as these developments could lead to a new look for the setup, possibly even by the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Losses
Series losses to Ireland and England
The Indian team has been on a downward spiral, losing each of their three concluded matches in the ongoing T20I series against England. This is India's second straight series loss after being whitewashed by Ireland earlier this month. The pressure is also now on Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed as India's new T20I skipper ahead of the Ireland series. He became only the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to lose two consecutive T20I series.