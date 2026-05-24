IPL 2026: DC conclude campaign with win over KKR

Delhi Capitals concluded their IPL 2026 campaign with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The Capitals racked up 203/5, riding on impactful knocks from KL Rahul , Axar Patel, and David Miller. They eventually restricted KKR to 163. Ajinkya Rahane was KKR's lone warrior in the chase, scoring a half-century. With this, the league stage of IPL 2026 is done and dusted.

Chase Rahane bolsters chase's first half Rahane and Finn Allen gave KKR a bright start, adding 40-plus runs within five overs. Although Lungi Ngidi knocked over Allen, the KKR skipper and Manish Pandey kept the required run rate in check. However, successive dismissals of Pandey and Cameron Green derailed KKR's chase. Meanwhile, Rahane completed his 31-ball half-century, taking KKR past 100. He continued to tick the scoreboard.

Information Pandey completes 4,000 IPL runs During his 16-ball 25, Manish Pandey completed 4,000 runs in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandey took 180 games and 164 innings to go past 4,000 runs. The Indian batter now has 4,012 runs at an average of 29.50. His strike rate reads 121.83.

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Collapse Kuldeep triggers KKR's collapse After the boundaries dried up, Kuldeep's third over completely turned the tide. He dismissed Rahane and Rinku Singh on successive balls. The hat-trick ball even found the edge of Tejasvi Dahiya's bat, but wicket-keeper Abishek Porel dropped the catch. Kuldeep, who earlier dismissed Green, recorded figures of 4-0-29-3. In the very next over, Axar Patel dismissed Dahiya, reducing KKR to 129/6.

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Information KKR perish for 163 KKR faced an uphill task, requiring 51 runs off three overs. They lost Rovman Powell (29 off 21 balls) to an uncanny run-out, while Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi fell in the same over to Mitchell Starc. Ngidi took the final wicket as KKR perished.