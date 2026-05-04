IPL 2026: Rickelton, Rohit headline MI's stunning win over LSG 

LSG innings

Marsh and Pooran power LSG

After being asked to bat first by stand-in MI captain Suryakumar Yadav, LSG got off to a flying start before Josh Inglis was dismissed for a five-ball 13. However, Mitchell Marsh and Pooran rescued their side with an explosive 94-run partnership in no time. Pooran dominated the same, taking the score to a staggering 123/1 at the end of eighth over.