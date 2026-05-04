IPL 2026: Rickelton, Rohit headline MI's stunning win over LSG
What's the story
Mumbai Indians chased down the 229-run target against Lucknow Super Giants to register their third win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The hosts were powered by 80-plus scores from their openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma. The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a run fest as LSG posted 228/5 batting first. Nicholas Pooran's fiery 63 powered the away team. Here are the key stats.
LSG innings
Marsh and Pooran power LSG
After being asked to bat first by stand-in MI captain Suryakumar Yadav, LSG got off to a flying start before Josh Inglis was dismissed for a five-ball 13. However, Mitchell Marsh and Pooran rescued their side with an explosive 94-run partnership in no time. Pooran dominated the same, taking the score to a staggering 123/1 at the end of eighth over.
Comeback
Brilliant comeback from MI bowlers
However, MI made a comeback in the ninth over when Corbin Bosch dismissed both Pooran and Marsh in quick succession. The hosts then restricted the run flow as LSG batters failed to get going in the end overs. Though Himmat Singh (40 off 31) and Aiden Markram (31 off 25 ) added 68 runs, their partnership run rate was just above eight.