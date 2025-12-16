IPL 2026 mini-auction: Here are the top steals

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) min-auction in Abu Dhabi saw quite a few intense bidding wars. The franchises used different tricks to bag some of their desired players, with some teams claiming top talents at a bargain. While players like Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana broke the banks, franchises sealed some value deals. Have a look at the top steals from the mini-auction.

#1 David Miller: A versatile batter at a bargain price David Miller, one of the most successful overseas batters, is set to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He bagged ₹2 crore as no other franchise bid for him. Miller was released by Lucknow Super Giants following the 2025 season. He was earlier part of Gujarat Titans. He has amassed 3,077 runs from 141 IPL games at a strike rate of 138.60.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga: Another steal for LSG LSG, who earlier let go of Ravi Bishnoi, bolstered their spin attack by acquiring Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lanka wrist-spinner was bought for ₹2 crore, his base price, by the Super Giants. There was no other bid for him. Hasaranga, who was released by Rajasthan Royals after the 2025 IPL season, has 332 T20 wickets at 17.46. His batting strike rate reads 142.53.

#3 Mumbai Indians welcome Quinton de Kock back Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with just ₹2.75 crore. They utilized nearly half of that amount (₹1 crore) to acquire South African batter Quinton de Kock. The southpaw was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders after IPL 2025, as he had a paltry season with the bat. Nevertheless, de Kock starred in MI's 2019 and 2020 title-winning campaigns.

#4 CSK acquire star all-rounder Akeal Hosein Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stole a value deal by acquiring West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein for ₹2 crore. Hosein, known for his accurate left-arm figerspin, played in one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season. In addition to the IPL, he participates in several T20 leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Big Bash League (BBL).