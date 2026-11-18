Litton Das sets new Test record for most dismissals (innings)
What's the story
Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton Das has set a new record for the most dismissals by a keeper in a single Test innings. He achieved this feat during the first innings of the ongoing Johannesburg Test against South Africa. Litton took six catches and made two stumpings, surpassing the previous record of seven dismissals held by Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith, Ridley Jacobs and Joshua da Silva.
Historic achievement
Litton's catches help Bangladesh in Johannesburg Test
Litton's record-breaking performance started with a brilliant catch to dismiss opener Aiden Markram off pacer Hasan Mahmud.
He then caught Zubayr Hamza off Mominul Haque, breaking a massive 202-run partnership with Marques Ackerman.
Litton also caught Matthew Breetzke off Hasan Mahmud toward the end of the day and took three catches in quick succession with the second new ball.
All-round performance
Historic feat for the Bangladesh wicket-keeper
Along with his catching exploits, Litton also made two crucial stumpings off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
He stumped Ryan Rickelton after the left-hander stepped out and missed an off-break.
Litton repeated the dismissal against Kagiso Rabada, who was stumped after stepping out to attack Mehidy.
This made him the first cricketer in the world to score a century and affect more than six dismissals in an innings.
Series update
Bangladesh trail by 157 runs in 1st Test
The record-breaking performance comes after an impressive century from Litton. He hammered 120 off 179 balls.
Bangladesh are currently playing the first of two Tests against South Africa as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.
After scoring 400 in their first innings, they lost the lead to South Africa, who scored 557 runs.
Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's best bowler with a four-wicket haul.