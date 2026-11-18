Along with his catching exploits, Litton also made two crucial stumpings off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

He stumped Ryan Rickelton after the left-hander stepped out and missed an off-break.

Litton repeated the dismissal against Kagiso Rabada, who was stumped after stepping out to attack Mehidy.

This made him the first cricketer in the world to score a century and affect more than six dismissals in an innings.