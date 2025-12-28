Year-ender: Men's singles Grand Slam winners of 2025

Tennis saw the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner across courts in 2025. The two rising stars clashed in three of the four Grand Slam finals. While Alcaraz won the French Open and the US Open, Sinner secured the Australian Open and Wimbledon trophies. As the year reaches its business end, here's how the two players won their respective Grand Slams.

Australian Open Sinner defends his Australian Open title Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. The top seed claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win after over two hours. While Zverev's bid for an elusive Grand Slam title ended, Sinner became the first Italian to win three career Majors. Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).

French Open Alcaraz saves match points to win French Open In June, Alcaraz won Roland Garros after beating Sinner in the final. In a final for the ages, the Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Sinner was 5-3 up in the fourth set, but Alcaraz had other plans. Notably, Alcaraz became the third man to claim a Grand Slam title after saving match points.

Wimbledon Sinner avenges loss at Wimbledon Days later, Sinner avenged his French Open final defeat. He won Wimbledon after beating Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The remarkable comeback gave Sinner his maiden Wimbledon title and a fourth at Grand Slams. Sinner also snapped Alcaraz's 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon. He won the 2023 and 2024 editions. Notably, Alcaraz was 5-0 in Grand Slam finals before this defeat.

US Open Alcaraz returns to best at US Open The rivalry continued at the US Open, where Alcaraz beat Sinner to secure the title. He won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard, who broke multiple records, displaced Sinner as the top-ranked player (ATP Rankings). Alcaraz became the third man to win multiple singles titles at the US Open before turning 23. He also won his second US Open title.