Max Fried now stands fourth on the list of largest contracts given out to starting pitchers in MLB history signing with the NY Yankees (Image credit: X/@MLBONFOX)

MLB: Decoding pitchers with the largest contracts in history

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:41 pm Dec 11, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Max Fried's blockbuster $218 million, eight-year deal with the New York Yankees, has redefined the market for MLB pitchers. This record-setting contract marks the largest ever for a left-handed pitcher and the fourth-highest for any pitcher in history. Explore how Fried's deal stacks up against other massive contracts, highlighting the rising valuation of elite starting pitchers in baseball.

#1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Los Angeles Dodgers ($325 million, 12 years)

The Dodgers are reaping the rewards of their investment in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, now a World Series champion. Yamamoto joined with an impressive NPB career: 82 wins, a 1.82 ERA, and three straight Sawamura Awards. His dominance—over 1,000 strikeouts (six seasons)—secured him a lucrative MLB deal before the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Yamamoto's impact has solidified the Dodgers' rotation, proving their payout was worth every penny.

#2

Gerrit Cole - New York Yankees ($324 million, nine years)

Cole inked a record-setting nine-year, $324 million deal with the Yankees, including an opt-out after five years and a no-trade clause. The 29-year-old ace, runner-up for the 2019 AL Cy Young Award, finished his 2024 season with an 8-5 record, 3.41 ERA, and 99 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Cole joined a team aiming to end their World Series drought since 2009, which happened in 2024.

#3

Stephen Strasburg - Washington Nationals ($245 million, seven years

Strasburg and the Nationals agreed to a record seven-year, $245 million contract, setting a then-new benchmark for pitchers. The deal surpassed David Price's $217 million and Zack Greinke's $34.4 million averages. Meanwhile, Strasburg was a World Series MVP and this deal kept him in Washington, his career-long team. However, Strasburg hasn't pitched since 2022 and has retired from the MLB.

#4

Max Fried - New York Yankees ($218 million, eight years)

As mentioned Fried now stands fourth in the list after agreeing to a $218 million eight-year deal with the Yankees who just missed out on Dominican outfielder Juan Soto. Although Fried played just 29 games due to an injury in the 2024 season, Fried comes off an 11-10 record with the Atlanta Braves including 166 strikeouts and a 3.25 ERA.