His experience and control, demonstrated by a 1.30 WHIP and 20 saves, make him a valuable addition to the Red Sox bullpen.

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed veteran lefty Justin Wilson to a one-year deal (Image credit: X/@BRWalkoff)

Boston add Justin Wilson on one-year contract: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:50 pm Nov 15, 202405:50 pm

Contract details

Boston add veteran lefty Wilson on one-year contract, bolster bullpen

The Red Sox have added left-handed reliever Wilson to their bullpen, signing him to a one-year contract valued at $2.25 million according to sources. Wilson, known for his experience across several MLB teams, can earn up to an additional $750,000 in performance bonuses based on his appearances, receiving $150,000 each for reaching 40, 45, 50, 55, and 60 games.

2024 season

Wilson's 2024 season with the Reds

In the 2024 season, Wilson pitched 60 games for Cincinnati, posting a 5.59 ERA with no wins and one loss. Over 46.2 innings, he allowed 55 hits, 30 earned runs, and issued 13 walks. He managed 51 strikeouts, yielding a WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 1.46 while struggling with some consistency, he managed two saves.

Career stats

Pitcher's career numbers decoded

Wilson's MLB career reflects versatility and endurance. Over 587 regular-season games, the left-hander has a 34-29 record with a 3.61 ERA, striking out 561 batters across 513.2 innings. Known for control, he holds a 1.30 WHIP with 20 saves. In postseason appearances, Wilson maintained a stellar 1.69 ERA across 5.1 innings. Despite recent struggles, his experience remains valuable for bullpen depth.