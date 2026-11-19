'Dropped catches, no-balls cost us,' laments Bangladesh skipper Shanto
What's the story
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his disappointment over the team's nine-wicket loss to South Africa in the first Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. He felt that dropped catches and no-balls were major contributors to their defeat. Despite scoring 400 runs in their first innings, Bangladesh became only the second visiting team to lose a Test match in South Africa after such a performance.
Feelings
Shanto reflects on winning the toss and batting first
"I think the courageous thing to do was to win the toss and bat first," Shanto said after his side's defeat by nine wickets.
"I don't remember the last time we made such a decision in conditions like this. So we don't really have a problem of courage. I know that we didn't start well with the bat. We lost a few wickets at the top of the order."
Match summary
Praise for Hridoy, Litton, and Tanzid
Shanto praised the efforts of Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, and Tanzid Hasan in tough conditions.
After a shaky start at 22/3, Tanzid scored a half-century while Hridoy and Litton struck centuries to take their side to 400 runs in the first innings.
"These things can happen in these conditions. But the way Hridoy, [and] Litton batted, I am really happy. Even Tanzid. So this is one thing we're always looking forward [to] - coming overseas and scoring big runs as a team. So this is a big plus, and I'm very happy [with] the way everyone batted."
Player defense
Shanto backs Mushfiqur and Mominul
Despite the batting collapse, Shanto defended senior players Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim who had a tough outing in the match.
He praised Mushfiqur for his performance in this WTC cycle and stressed on his importance to the team both on and off the field.
"Mushfiq bhai did very well in this WTC cycle. He is averaging 44 [50.07]," Shanto said.
"It is not just his batting. His experience is very important on and off the field. I have no doubts about Mushfiq bhai. I am sure he will come back strongly. Mominul bhai is strong mentally, I am sure he will bounce back quickly."
Mistakes
'I think we made the mistakes in bowling and fielding'
Shanto felt no-balls and dropped catches cost them the match.
"Usually, scores are between 180-220 in the second half of Tests in these conditions. Honestly, I am not too worried by our performance in the second innings," he said as Bangladesh were folded for 168.
"I think we made the mistakes in bowling and fielding after getting to 400 runs in the first innings."
Information
Shanto reflects on dropped catches and no-balls
"We could have seen a different result if we had done well in those areas. I think when you play against the world's best team, you cannot make too many mistakes. So, too many no-balls, [and] dropping catches cost us this match," he opined.