Despite the batting collapse, Shanto defended senior players Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim who had a tough outing in the match.

He praised Mushfiqur for his performance in this WTC cycle and stressed on his importance to the team both on and off the field.

"Mushfiq bhai did very well in this WTC cycle. He is averaging 44 [50.07]," Shanto said.

"It is not just his batting. His experience is very important on and off the field. I have no doubts about Mushfiq bhai. I am sure he will come back strongly. Mominul bhai is strong mentally, I am sure he will bounce back quickly."