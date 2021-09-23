Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra meets Abhinav Bindra

Neeraj Chopra got a special gift, a puppy named "Tokyo" as a gift from Abhinav Bindra

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met the country's first-ever individual gold medalist from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Abhinav Bindra, and his family. The javelin star from Haryana got a special gift, a puppy named "Tokyo" as a gift from Bindra. Bindra also wished him the best of luck for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Took my medal to meet its elder sibling: Chopra

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old athlete wrote, "Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing (Bindra) today." "Thank you@Abhinav Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' (the puppy) who I will cherish forever," he added. Chopra also shared photos of the meeting. Bindra said it was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man.

We agree that the process is the Goal: Bindra

Bindra tweeted, "I hope that 'Tokyo' will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024." "The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medallist," Bindra said in another tweet.

Chopra has several accolades under his belt

Notably, Chopra has several accolades under his belt. Chopra won his first international medal (silver) at the 2014 Youth Olympics Qualification in Bangkok. He set a world junior record at the 2016 IAAF World Under-20 Championships (86.48m) in Bydgoszcz (won gold). In the 2018 Asian Games, he won India's first gold medal in the javelin throw.

He was conferred with Arjuna Award in 2018

In 2018, Chopra became the only track and field athlete to be nominated by the Athletics Federation of India for the country's highest sports award (Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award). He was conferred with the Arjuna Award in September 2018.

Here are the medals won by Bindra

Meanwhile, Bindra, who took official retirement from shooting in 2017 has also won several medals. He won gold medals in the four editions of Commonwealth games - in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014. Bindra won gold at the 2006 World Championships in Zagreb, a silver medal at the 2010 Asian Games, Guangzhou, and a gold medal at the 2012 Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

He was honored with Padma Bhushan in 2008

He was presented with the Arjuna award in 2000 and the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2001. After the 2008 Olympics, he was honored with Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.